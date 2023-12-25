LèRami Art Studio presents group exhibition [PHOTOS]

Students of LèRami Art Studio have presented a group exhibition NEFERTEM.

The exhibition was organized under the guidance of artist and art curator Ramila Shamilova at the Art Gallery of the Baku Museum Center, Azernews reports.

Ramilya Shamilova is a teacher with a great passion for the world of aesthetics.

This exhibition is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the teaching successes of Ramila Shamilova (a graduate of the Azim Azimzadeh Art College and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts) and the artistic development of her students.

The exhibition includes 80 paintings in which art studio students demonstrate their original artistic searches in the world of fine art. One of the main goals of the art studio LèRami is to attract women over 30 years of age who wanted to paint, but for one reason or another were unable to realize this desire.

Almost every student participating in the exhibition realized himself in other professional fields. Having returned to their childhood dreams, they are happy to present their hobbies, but in a professional form. The exhibition presents works made in various scales - from the largest to the smallest - in A5 format, executed both in oil paints and in graphics.

Around 35 women artists over 30 years old and 10 children, including Saadet Nagiyeva, Melek Guliyeva, Sabina Namazova, Nilufer Aslanli, Fidan Valizade, Inji Karabakhli, Lamia Demirli, Gunel Tashkin, Maryam Ibragimova, Leyla Aliyeva, Hamida and Ayan Sadibayli, Tarana Guliyeva, Selin Mollazade, Aya Rzali, Turan Aydinli, Shahnaz Orujova, Nubar Khalilova, Narmin Namazova, Laman Bayramli, Gunel Mavliyarova, Ayla and Narmin Farzaliyevs, Lala Mammadzade, Lala Hajiyeva, Sevinj Magamaliyeva, Roza, Shafag Tahmazli, Durnis Jabbarli, Fidan Gasimova, Fidan Ahmadova, Farida Bayramova, Gunel Yusifova, Laman Karimli and Shahnaz Akhadova, took part in the art project.

The group exhibition was highly appreciated by art enthusiasts.

