Third Azerbaijan International Vocalists Festival starts in Baku [PHOTOS]

The 3rd Azerbaijan International Vocalists Festival will take place in Baku on December 15-22.

The event is organized by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater with the support of the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

Speaking about the project, The author of the idea and the festival's artistic director, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov expressed his gratitude to the Culture Ministry and the director of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov for hosting the festival.

"The 3rd Azerbaijan International Vocalists Festival will be held in many cultural and artistic spaces across the country. Completely new music pieces written in the classical vocal style by Azerbaijani composers will be premiered as part of the festival. The new music pieces will be presented under the leadership of People's Artist Frangiz Alizade, a chairman of Azerbaijan Composers' Union," said Ramil Gasimov.

Within the festival, the State Philharmonic Hall will host Bulbul's Vocal School concert on December 20.

The event is dedicated to the memory of Murtuza Mammadov (Bulbul), the founder of Azerbaijan's professional vocal art.

The concert program includes pearls from Azerbaijani classical operas.

Moreover People's Artist Yusif Eyvazovwill for the first time perform a composition dedicated to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev (music by People's Artist Faig Sujaddinov, lyrics by Ilgar Fakhmi).

The festival's closing ceremony will take place at Heydar Aliyev Center on December 22.

As part of the festival, Giacomo Puccini's operas will be performed at Viva Puchchini evening.

Below is the program of events:

