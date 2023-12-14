Azerbaijan Dance Cup gathers 1,189 talents [PHOTOS]

14 December 2023 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Dance Cup has taken place at the Theater Workers Union. The event was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President of Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov noted that the competition united 50 dance groups, around 1,189 talents from country's dance schools and cultural centers.

A special performance was shown by the groups of the Inci House of Culture Cahid Dance Ensemble.

"Azerbaijan Dance Cup aims to reveal some of the best dancers, who distinguished themselves in modern folklore. The project focuses on forming a stage culture and creates conditions for discovering the talents and potential of young people," said Aziz Azizov.

The competition was held in age categories: kids (3-6), children (7-10), juniors (11-15), adults (16-25 years old), professionals (25+), in the nominations: folklore-ethnics, folklore- stylization, folklore shows, dances of the peoples of the world, hip-hop shows, acrobatic dances, show dances, Bollywood, belly dancing, classical Indian dances, cheer dancing and classical forms in solos, duets, small and large groups, ensembles and large ensembles.

The jury included choreographers and teachers - Ulviya Hasanova, Rima Mammadova, Farhad Aliyev, Natavan Aliyeva, Farid Ibrahimov.

The winners were presented with awards by the chairman of the Azerbaijan Youth Union Zakir Aliyev.

It was noted that the Umid Art Competition will be held in Ganja on January 13-14.

Meanwhile, Kapaz Dance Cup will be held in Ganja on January 27-28.

