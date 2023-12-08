Azernews.Az

Friday December 8 2023

Well-known singer and tar player delight audience with heart-touching music [PHOTOS]

8 December 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Well-known singer and tar player delight audience with heart-touching music [PHOTOS]
Laman Ismayilova
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Well-known singer and tar player delight audience with heart-touching music [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Well-known singer and tar player delight audience with heart-touching music [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Well-known singer and tar player delight audience with heart-touching music [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Well-known singer and tar player delight audience with heart-touching music [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Well-known singer and tar player delight audience with heart-touching music [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Well-known singer and tar player delight audience with heart-touching music [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Well-known singer and tar player delight audience with heart-touching music [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Well-known singer and tar player delight audience with heart-touching music [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Latest See more