Well-known singer and tar player delight audience with heart-touching music [PHOTOS]

Well-known singer Ravana Gurbanova and tar player Rovshan Gurbanov have presented a concert "Voice of the Heart" at International Mugham Center.

The artists delighted the audience with heart-touching music. The concert program featured mughams, folk songs and original compositions, Azernews reports.

Rovshan Gurbanov's duet performance with famous musicians, as well as performances by his students, became one of the highlights of the concert.

Famous artists and teachers of performers took part in the event.

People's Artists Vamig Mamedaliyev, Ramiz Guliyev, Mansum Ibrahimov highly appreciated the performing skills of Rovshan Gurbanov.

Mansum Ibrahimov also wished great creative success to the laureate of the 2007 Mugham TV Contest, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Ravana Gurbanova.

Note that Mugham Center has also successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promoting national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", and "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

The long-standing cooperative relations between the Mugham Centre and international partners are a solid basis for expanding the scope of international cultural ties.

For several years, the International Mugham Centre has successfully cooperated with Hungary.

For the first time, the sides expressed their readiness for cooperation when the International Mugham Center and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum contributes to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

A memorandum of cooperation signed between the International Mugham Centre and the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan is another step in expanding international ties.

The center also takes important steps toward bolstering cultural cooperation with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

