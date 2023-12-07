Azerbaijan Fashion Week stands out for stylish looks [PHOTOS]

The Ritz-Carlton has hosted the 15th season of the Azerbaijan Fashion Week, which stands out for bright solutions, stylish looks and modern trends.

This year Azerbaijan Fashion Week (General Producer - Sayat Dossybayev, Kazakhstan, AFA General Director - Nijat Bakhshaliyev, Azerbaijan) is held with the support of the Culture Ministry within the Creative Week (Yaradıcı Həftə), Azernews reports.

Guests were presented with collections from both Azerbaijani designers - Fakhriya Khalafova, Shalala Maqsudova, Escalana, Mahmin Couture, Menzer Zekizade Fashion School, Tocco Delicato by Gunay Abbasova, Natavan, Ava Lezgieva, Khari Bulbul Model Agency, and foreign ones - Alexey Chzhen, Studio 4353 by Disiitova, 3. Zherebtsov, Aida Kaumenova (Kazakhstan), Zalkar (Kyrgyzstan), Anastasiia Rossi, Anasstass, Muse (Russia), Cherry MX, Azamat men's tailor (Uzbekistan), Salle de Mode (Georgia).

Fascinating paintings inspired by Azerbaijan's Garabagh region were also showcased as part of the event.

The exhibition was presented by NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, headed by renowned artist Dadash Mammadov.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week aims at attracting foreign colleagues to joint cooperation in order to popularize national and regional brands, goods and services.

The large-scale project promotes the development of the fashion sector and improves tools for solving existing problems in fashion industry, design and culture.

AFW focuses on the issues of positioning and promotion of national brands.

It is a platform that brings together fashion designers, buyers, representatives of local and foreign media, as well as all professionals in this field for cooperation.

Recall that the first season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week took place in the country in May 2015, marking the beginning of fashion weeks in Azerbaijan.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz