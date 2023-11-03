Heydar Aliyev Foundation publishes new musical scores [PHOTOS]

3 November 2023 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

New musical scores have been presented at Baku Book Center.

The musical scores of the Azerbaijani composers were prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, which was moderated by Konul Arifgizi, the director of the Baku Book Center Gunel Rzayeva said that the presented works were published within the project "Eternal Signatures", initiated by the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

She noted that sheet music plays an important role in preserving Azerbaijani musical traditions and the works of our composers and popularizing them among the new generation.

Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov outlined that the event, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is of great importance. He underlined that Azerbaijani music is glorified all over the world thanks to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

"There is no country where they don't know about Azerbaijani music, including mugham. National performers can perform any piece. A group of people have been working on this project for some time now. The project is important from the point of view of passing on our music to future generations," said the Deputy Minister.

The Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist Frangiz Alizade said that the Union's employees showed great initiative in preparing the musical scores. The People's Artist said that she is glad that such collections are distributed throughout the world.

The rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Farhad Badalbeyli, People's Artist, conductor Yalchin Adigozalov and Honored Artist, composer Vugar Jamalzadeh, who spoke at the event, thanked everyone who worked on the project.

Symphonic, chamber-instrumental, vocal, piano works, as well as solo and choral parts for various instruments by six outstanding representatives of the Azerbaijani composing- Asaf Zeynalli, Jovdat Hajiyev, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Niyazi and Vasif Adigozalov were published as part of the project.

The film "Eternal Signatures" was also screened at the event.

The presentation was followed by a concert program, featuring music pieces by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Asaf Zeynalli, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov and other composers.

