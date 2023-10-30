Famous cellist to give concert in Baku

30 October 2023 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall will host a concert dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, the founder of the cello school in Azerbaijan, Sabir Aliyev (1928-1983).

Famous cellist Mark Drobinsky (France) will perform at the concert accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra conducted by the laureate of international competitions Mustafa Mehmandarov, Azernews reports.

The concert program will include the Egmont Overture by L. V. Beethoven, Concerto No. 1 for cello and orchestra (a-moll, op.33) by C. Saint-Saens, Overture to Don Giovanni by W. A. Mozart and the Variations on a Rococo theme op.33.

Mark Drobinsky is a student of Mstislav Rostropovich at the Moscow Conservatory. The musician manages to interpret both classical and modern music with equal success. With enthusiasm and pleasure, he discovers for listeners the music of his contemporaries: Schnittke, Gubaidullina, Kaufman, Dofman.

Mark Drobinsky was born in Baku and lived and worked in Moscow for a long time. In 1974, he emigrated to France, and since then, he has lived in Paris.

The musician tours a lot and takes part in major international festivals in Israel, Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, etc.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz