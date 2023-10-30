Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation hosts spectacular event in Hague [PHOTOS]

30 October 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has hosted a spectacular event in Hague in partnership with the Embassies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Türkiye in the Netherlands.

The event was timed to the 100th anniversary of the great figure of the Turkic world, National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye and the 800th anniversary of the Kazakh ruler Sultan Baybars, Azernews reports.

Government officials of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, deputies, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country and the diaspora participated in the event.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva emphasized various projects implemented by the organization as part of significant events celebrated in the Turkic world during the current year.

In her speech, Gunay Afandiyeva noted the rich heritage of Great leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the independent, modern Azerbaijan that has secured its territorial integrity, known throughout the world as a wise and far-sighted politician.

She highlighted the role of this prominent personality in the history of the country and his merits in establishing political, economic, cultural and literary relations with the countries of the world, including the Turkic states.

Speaking about the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic, the foundation president emphasised the significant place of the country and its achievements in the international arena acquired over the past time.

Gunay Afandiyeva also congratulated Kazakhstan on the 800th anniversary of the great ruler Sultan Baybars, as well as on the national holiday - Republic Day. She stressed that the successful political, economic and social reforms implemented by the country in a short period of time have already yielded positive results.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev informed the event participants about the important contribution of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the history of Azerbaijan's statehood, about the steps he took towards strengthening Azerbaijan's domestic and foreign policy.

Rahman Mustafayev also hailed activities of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation towards preserving and popularizing the ancient Turkic cultural heritage at a high level.

He noted that the growing authority of the Turkic community and the further strengthening of Turkic solidarity are of historical importance.

Noting that in recent years there has been an even greater rapprochement of the Turkic peoples and states, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands Askar Zhumagaliyev stressed that the work done by the foundation in this area occupies a special place.

The Turkish Ambassador to the Netherlands Selcuk Unal expressed gratitude to the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and its leadership for the solemn celebration of the 100th anniversary of the country. The ambassador stressed the importance of instilling Turkic values to future generations and wished the foundation success in this direction.

The event was followed by a magnificent concert, where Seven Beauties music group delighted the audience with their performance. The music group was created under the auspices of the foundation, consisting of professional musicians, representatives of seven Turkic states - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Hungary. The head of the group is Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Turan Manafzade.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

