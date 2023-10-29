First-ever Music Forum kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

First Music Forum has kicked off in Azerbaijan to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The forum is co-organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

Head of the Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, MPs as well as renowned cultural and art figures attended the opening ceremony, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli welcomed the guests of the forum. In his speech, he described culture, especially art, as the true carrier of national identity like language.

Noting that Azerbaijan has a very rich music legacy, the minister underlined that National Leader Heydar Aliyev has always paid special attention to Azerbaijani culture and art. "Musicians, culture and art figures were always surrounded by the Great Leader's care," he added.

He underlined that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, special measures are being taken to develop the cultural sphere in Azerbaijan, improve the social welfare of Azerbaijani musicians and artists, as well increasie their professionalism.

Highlighting the numerous projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation towards the development and promotion of Azerbaijani music, Minister Adil Karimli said that thanks to the special care of the President of the Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the Azerbaijani music is well recognised and admired worldwide.

People's Artists Farhad Badalbayli and Frangiz Alizade provided insight into the historical path of Azerbaijani music, highlighting the achievements and current challenges.

Emphasizing that the dedication of the Music Forum to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader is not a coincidence, the speakers stressed Heydar Aliyev paid special attention to the development of culture, art and music during all the periods he has led Azerbaijan, and he has always highly appreciated the activities of the people who served in this field.

A video highlighting the history and development of Azerbaijani music culture was screened as part of the event.

The first Music Forum in Azerbaijan has brought together well-known musicologists, composers, conductors and performers.

The panel sessions on music creation, tradition in music and its transmission, consumption and promotion of music, research of this field, choreography will be organized with the participation of the cultural community.

The opinions and proposals of experts will be summarized and reflected in the "Culture of Azerbaijan - 2040" Concept.

The Music Forum will run until October 31.

