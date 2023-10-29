Dumbarton Oaks Concerto premiered in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has given a spectacular concert at International Mugham Center.

The concert titled "October Palette" featured Alexander Filonenko's "Fleur" (soloist Gleb Khokhlov), Witold Lutosławski's "Dance Preludes" (soloists Muhammadali Pashazade, Fagan Hasanli), Said Ghani's "Tokkata" (soloist Humay Gasimzade) and Igor Stravinsky's Dumbarton Oaks Concerto For Chamber Orchestra, Azernews reports.

Dumbarton Oaks Concerto For Chamber Orchestra was performed for the first time in Azerbaijan.

The host of the evening, musicologist Shafagat Mamedova, spoke about the life and work of composers, the history of the works performed, and also shared with the guests of the evening interesting facts that determined the significance of the work of composers of the 20th century in the history of world music.

Interestingly, Igor Stravinsky's Dumbarton Oaks Chamber Orchestra Concerto was performed many years later by the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra. The work, which echoes Johann Sebastian Bach's Brandenburg Concertos, was commissioned by the Bliss couple, philanthropists and collectors, and bears the same name as their mansion.

Dumbarton Oaks is an old mansion in Georgetown, built at the beginning of the 19th century, known as one of the largest centers of American and world Byzantine studies (the subject of study is the history and culture of the Byzantine Empire and the peoples who inhabited it). The mansion is managed by the Trustees of Harvard University.

The work Dumbarton Oaks of 1937 received a new breath in the performance of the orchestra under the direction of conductor, accompanist Samir Asadov, thanks to the complex style of performance, as well as the bright sound coloring characteristic of the neoclassical movement.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada. Entrance to the concert is free.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.