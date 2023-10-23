Quran recitation organized in memory of Martyrs [PHOTOS]

23 October 2023 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

With the joint organization of the Turkish Embassy's Counsellor for Religious Affairs, the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations and the Caucasian Muslims Department, a Holy Quran recitation was organized in the Martyrs' Mosque of Baku, dedicated to the souls of all martyrs, Azernews reports.

Ihsan Açık, Counselor for Religious Affairs of the Turkish Embassy, ​​announced the event with an opening speech. In his speech, he noted that the Quran recitation is an example of loyalty to the martyrs and that we do not forget them. In his speech, the speaker commemorated the martyrs of the Caucasus Islamic Army, Garabagh, January 20, Khojaly and the 44-day War and thanked the families of the martyrs who participated in the event for raising such valuable children. He emphasized that the fourth Quran recitation has already been held and that this beautiful tradition will continue. He said that we will not forget all our martyrs and wished our veterans a quick recovery from Allah. He remembered the oppressed Muslims, children who were martyred in Palestine and prayed for them due to the events taking place in the world in recent days.

Jahandar Alifzadeh, head of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, who spoke later, expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the event and the guests from Turkiye. In his speech, he mentioned that we always wish for peace and tranquility in our world. Despite all these humanistic thoughts, he remembered with mercy the sons of the motherland who fought and died against those who fought against us.

Speaking at the event, the authorized representative of the Caucasus Muslims Administration for Surakhani district, imam of the Karachukhur Mosque, Gurban Aliyev, expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the event in his speech and conveyed the greetings and thanks of the Sheikh of the All Caucasus Sheikhulislam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade to all the guests. At the same time, he spoke about the high peak of martyrdom and commemorated the martyrs with respect. In his speech, the speaker noted that martyrs are not dead; they are always alive. He emphasized that martyrs are the happiest servants of Allah. He paid attention to how a person lives and dies. He spoke about the calamities that have befallen our people throughout history. He noted that we are free from all these trials through our martyrs.

After the official speeches, the members of the Mushaf Studies and Recitation Council of the Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, Musa Coshkun, Salih Akyuz, Sadiq Mammadov, the imam of the Mushfigabad Mosque, and the theologian Sadiq Ramizoglu contributed to the Holy Quran reciting with their beautiful Quranic recitations. After all the recitations, the Azerbaijani translation of the verses read by the imams of the Martyrs Mosque was brought to the attention of the event participants.

At the end of the event, famous elders recited the sala, and Musa Coshkun, a member of the Research and Recitation Council of the Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, prayed for the souls of all our martyrs and recited the closing prayer.

Donations in the name of our martyrs were distributed to the participants of the event and a translation of the Holy Quran in the Azerbaijani language was presented as a gift.

