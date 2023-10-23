Carpet Museum participates in Int'l Biennale of Applied Arts [PHOTOS]

23 October 2023 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 4th International Biennale of Applied Arts has started in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova made a speech on "Azerbaijani carpet: a New Look at the Ancient Tradition" at the conference held within the international event, themed "Globalization and Preservation of National Traditions: the Way Choice", Azernews reports.

She provided insight into the Azerbaijani carpet art and stressed the importance of its preservation and innovative trends and the creation of new unique, exclusive carpets.

Shirin Malikova spoke about the multifaceted activities such as a Research and Training Center of the museum she heads.

Note that the biennale discusses the issues of preserving applied art is discussed in the current period of globalization of the economy and mass culture. The event features scientific and practical conference, an exhibition, master classes, etc.

At the Biennale, Azerbaijan is represented by artist Chingiz Babayev (CHINGIZ) and Honored Artist Inna Kostina with their works.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution in popularizing and promoting the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz