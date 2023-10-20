Heydar Aliyev Center gets ready for expo "Uzun Hasan - ruler of Aghgoyunlu State" [VIDEO]

Preparations are underway at Heydar Aliyev Center for the exhibition "Uzun Hasan - the ruler of the Aggoyunlu state".

Through the exhibits, the center visitors can learn more about the history of the Aghgoyunlu State, founded by the outstanding statesman and commander Uzun Hasan, and about its role in the history of Azerbaijani statehood, Azernews reports.

Visitors will have the opportunity to get acquainted with many rare exhibits, including those stored in the Istanbul Military Museum (Harbiye Military Museum and Cultural Site Command), which have not yet been showcased outside Turkiye. These exhibits will be shown in Azerbaijan for the first time.

The portrait, ceremonial dress and wax statue of Uzun Hasan, as well as a carpet depicting miniatures of that period have been prepared specially for the exhibition.

Based on historical sources, the image of Uzun Hasan and his clothes were designed. Uzun Hasan's portrait with oil paint as well as his wax statue were made in accordance with the collected materials.

Uzun Hasan's ceremonial clothing is made from rare types of fabric, hand-stitched and decorated with ornaments of the period. At present, the final works are being carried out in the workshops. All these exhibits will be displayed in the exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The exhibition will last from November 1 until January 17, 2024.

