Azerbaijani People's Artist: Baku Autumn" project is a treasure trove of talents [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

"Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years later" Talent Contest is a storehouse of talent and will undoubtedly give new names to our musical art," renowned mugham singer People's Artist Alim Gasimov told Trend Life at the promo event.

"Thirty five years ago I took part in the project and it left me with the most pleasant memories. I am sure that the competition, which covers five areas - vocals, choreography, original genre, musical groups and composing, will become a bright event in the cultural life of the country," said Alim Gasimov.

A gala concert "Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years later" will take place at Heydar Aliyev Palace on November 3, at 19:00.

At the gala evening, Alim Gasimov and participant of The Voice France Araz Gumbatli will perform in a duet with a song "Xəzərin sahilində" (On the shores of the Caspian Sea).

The project is being implemented with the support of Best Cast Talent Agency & Golden Arts, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora. The general sponsor is Nizami Boutique House. The author of the project and director is Sevinj Karimova, the event organizer is Sabina Hasanova.

