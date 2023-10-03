Gunay Afandiyeva awarded title of Kyrgyz National University's Honorary Professor [PHOTOS]

3 October 2023 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

As part of her visit to Kyrgyzstan, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has visited the Kyrgyz National University Kyrgyz National University named after Jusup Balasagyn.

Gunay Afandiyeva met with the university professors, lecturers (faculty) and students, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the foundation president was awarded the title of "Honorary Professor of the Kyrgyz National University" for contribution to the preservation of the material and spiritual heritage of the Turkic peoples, as well as strengthening cultural exchange between them.

The decision to award the honorary title to Gunay Afandiyeva was made by the Academic Council of the University on June 29, 2023.

The Rector of the Kyrgyz National University Tolobek Abdyrakhmanov presented Gunay Afandiyeva with a diploma and expressed gratitude to her on behalf of the university for extensive activities aimed at developing the integration process in the Turkic world.

Gunay Afandiyeva thanked the rector and the teaching staff of the university and expressed satisfaction with the stay in the homeland of ancient Manas, the outstanding writer of Chingiz Aitmatov.

She spoke about the ongoing cooperation between the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Kyrgyzstan.

Gunay Afandiyeva stressed the importance of preserving the common Turkic culture, noting that supporting initiatives in the field of education and promoting cultural exchange between different peoples is among the foundation's multifaceted activities.

She also presented the Kyrgyz National University with a book of Azerbaijani scientist Adil Jamil "Manas Epic and Turkic Epic Tradition", prepared by the foundation and dedicated to the study and analysis of the epic "Manas" in Kyrgyz and Azerbaijani languages, as well as the book " Sagymbaydyn Manas", published by the organization jointly with the Turkic Academy.

Initiated in 2012, the foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

