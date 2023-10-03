Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival to be held in Baku and Shusha

3 October 2023 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

The third Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival will be held on October 8-11 in Baku and Shusha.

The festival will be organized with the assistance of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Heydar Aliyev Center, TURKSOY, the Film Agency and the Baku Media Center, Azernews reports.

The Korkut Ata festival has been held annually since 2021. One of the goals of the festival is to develop cultural cooperation among Turkic states.

The festival, organized since 2021, was first held in Istanbul, Turkiye and last year was organized in the Turkish city of Bursa.

Over 100 guests are expected to attend the festival this year, including the Turkish Deputy Culture Minister Batuhan Mumcu, Director of the Cinematography Agency under the Uzbekistan Culture Ministry Firdavs Abdukhalikov, chairman of the Uzbekistan Union of Cinematographers Matyakub Matchanov, chairman of the Board of the State Center for Support of National Cinema of Kazakhstan Kurmanbek Zhumagali, President of Kazakhfilm Azamat Satybaldy and others.

Around 40 feature, documentary and animated films from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, as well as Gagauzia (Moldova), Tatarstan, Altai and Bashkortostan (Russia) and representatives of small Turkic peoples, will be shown at the Nizami Cinema Center as part of the festival.

As part of the festival, it is planned to organize a study tour of famous filmmakers from Turkic countries to the city of Shusha, declared by TURKSOY as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023, as well as hold meetings in Baku.

The festival's opening and closing ceremonies will take place at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

