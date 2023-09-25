Renowned Georgian pianist stuns audience at Heydar Aliyev Center [PHOTOS]

25 September 2023 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Renowned Georgian pianist, UNESCO Artist for Peace Elisso Bolkvadze has given a spectacular concert at Heydar Aliyev Center.

Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijani Culture Ministry, the event was held within the 15th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival and marked the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze addressed the event. In his speech, he highlighted exceptional services of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in development of Georgian-Azerbaijani relations.

Pianist Elisso Bolkvadze expressed her satisfaction with joining a series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Each spectator was able to plunge into the beautiful world of music and admire the virtuoso performance of the incredibly talented pianist. The audience gave a round of applause for the musician.

Born in Tbilisi, Georgia, Elisso Bolkvadze began her musical study at the early age of four and was immediately accepted at Prodigy School. She performed her first concert with the orchestra at the age of seven.

Elisso Bolkvadze continued her study in the conservatory of Tbilisi and at the same time she followed a master class in Moscow.

The musician captured numerous international piano competitions such as: Van Cliburn Competition (USA), Vianna da Motta (Lisbon), Axa International Piano Competition (Dublin), Marguerite Long Competition - special prize for the best interpretation of French music (Paris).

The musician is regularly invited to play with international orchestras such as: Czech National Symphony Orchestra, Santa Fe Festival Orchestra, Lithuanian National Orchestra, National Philharmonic of Ukraine, Innsbruck Symphony Orchestra, The Gewandhaus Orchestra, France National Orchestra, Houston Symphony Orchestra, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra.

Elisso Bolkvadze is also the founder of the Batumi Music Festival, one of the most important cultural events in Georgia. This festival seeks to promote musical creativity, especially among young people, and strengthen cultural dialogue.

In her capacity as a UNESCO Artist for Peace, Elisso Bolkvadze works with the organization in the field of education of children in armed conflict situations. In addition to the educational aspect, her actions also focus on the social reintegration of these children.

