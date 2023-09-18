Carpet Museum celebrates National Music Day [PHOTOS]

18 September 2023 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

National Music Day has been celebrated at the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

Themed "Music Motifs in the Carpets", the exhibition includes 11 portraits, carpets, and tapestries from the museum's collection inspired by the art of music, Azernews reports.

The magnificent carpets dedicated to such famous composers as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev and Dmitri Shostakovich, created by People's Artists Tahir Salahov and Eldar Mikayilzade, carpet designers Gulmurad Babirov, Basti Sharif, artists Pavel Kuzmenko, Rimma Eminova and Faig Ibrahimov are among the artworks.

These artworks brilliantly reflect a magnificent synthesis of classical and folk music, mugham and national dances, folk musical instruments and carpet patterns.

The exhibition aroused great interest among museum visitors, including many foreign guests.

The opening ceremony was followed by the gala concert organized in cooperation with the museum's children's department and children's music school No.7 named after H.Sarabski. During the concert, the young talents performed classical and modern music pieces.

National Music Day in Azerbaijan is celebrated on September 18 each year. The music feast marks the birthday of the outstanding composer, founder of Azerbaijani professional musical art and opera, Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The tradition of celebrating the great composer's birthday as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor Niyazi Hajibayov, who used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death. This tradition continues till nowadays.

Numerous cultural events, including gala concerts and festivals, are being held nationwide as part of the celebration.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz