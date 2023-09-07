Azerkhalcha carpets on display in Berlin [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

7 September 2023 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets has opened at Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin. The exhibition was co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany and Azerkhalcha OJSC, Azernews reports.

Representatives of German government agencies, ambassadors of foreign countries, media representatives, scientists and cultural figures, as well as members of Azerbaijani, Turkish and other communities living in Germany took part in the event organized in connection with the opening of the exhibition.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev noted that carpet weaving art in Azerbaijan has an ancient history, master carpet-makers successfully pass on the subtleties of this art to the younger generation, and the country's leadership attaches great importance to the development of this art.

Chairman of the Board of Azerkhalcha OJSC, Honored Art Worker Emin Mammadov also spoke about the history of the organization he represents.

He stressed that the main goal of Azerkhalcha OJSC is to preserve the tradition of carpet weaving and further develop this art. He stressed that Azerbaijani folk-applied art and its branch, carpet weaving, occupy a special place in the history of the national culture of our people.

Emin Mammadov also spoke about the carpets displayed at the exhibition, which belong to Karabakh, Gazakh, Nakhchivan and Shirvan carpet-making schools.

The German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dr. Ralph Horleman also spoke at the event. The ambassador shared the impressions he got about the art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan during his activity with the participants of the event.

During the exhibition, the process of weaving a real Karabakh carpet was also demonstrated for the guests.

The exhibition participants have the opportunity to make their own loops on the carpet. Everyone who participated in the process of weaving the Karabakh carpet was also presented a special certificate from Azerkhalcha OJSC, approved by the Azerbaijani Ambassador Nasimi Aghayev and Emin Mammadov.

Within the framework of the event, the participants were also handed out books and brooches about the art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan, compiled by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in exquisite design and in German, and a film about the art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan, as well as the well-known Azerbaijani carpet weavers was shown.

The doors of the exhibition, organized at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin, will be open to European carpet lovers until the end of September. The exhibition visitors will also be informed about the Azerbaijani carpet art and carpet making schools.

