National film director invited as jury member to Lendok Int'l Film Festival

23 August 2023 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Film director and producer Fariz Ahmadov has been invited as a jury chairman member to the Lendok International Film Festival.

Fariz Ahmadov will act as the jury chairman for the documentary films program, while Uzbek director, screenwriter Ali Khamrayev is the jury chairman of the feature films program, Azernews reports.

Lendoc Film Festival is an international film festival held in St. Petersburg since 2020 on the basis of the Lendoc Open Film Studio.

The project is aimed at supporting and developing interest in the cultural and ethnic wealth and diversity of the regions of Russia, CIS countries and neighboring countries, as well as creating joint film projects.

The Lendok International Film Festival 2023 will start on August 25 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Over 40 feature and documentary films by directors from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries will be screened as part of the festival.

