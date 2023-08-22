Literary Museum to host an international scientific conference

22 August 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

In November, the Nizami Ganjavi National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature will host an international scientific conference dedicated to the 825th anniversary of Safiyuddin Urmaviy, the 670th anniversary of Abdulkadir Meragi and the 190th anniversary of Mir Mohsun Navvab on the theme "Classical Oriental and Azerbaijani poetry and music as a "Silk Road" of intercultural harmony", Azernews reports, citing Museum.

The conference will explore the influence of classical Oriental and Azerbaijani poetry and music on the development of intercultural harmony and will feature a variety of topics related to the works of Safiyuddin Urmaviy, Abdulgadir Maragaya, and Mir Mohsun Navvab.

The conference will focus on the following topics:

The influence of classical Oriental and Azerbaijani poetry and music on the development of intercultural harmony;

The legacy of Safiyuddin Urmaviy, Abdulgadir Maragaya, and Mir Mohsun Navvab in the development of intercultural harmony;

The role of classical Oriental and Azerbaijani poetry and music in the formation of the “Silk Road” of intercultural harmony;

The impact of classical Oriental and Azerbaijani poetry and music on the development of global culture;

The influence of classical Oriental and Azerbaijani poetry and music on the development of social and political relations;

The role of classical Oriental and Azerbaijani poetry and music in the development of education and science;

The influence of classical Oriental and Azerbaijani poetry and music on the development of religious and spiritual values.

The conference will provide an opportunity for scholars, researchers, and students to exchange ideas and discuss the impact of classical Oriental and Azerbaijani poetry and music on the development of intercultural harmony. The conference will also provide a platform for the presentation of new research and the discussion of current trends in the field.

The conference will be held at the Nizami Ganjavi National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature in Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 25-27, 2021. The deadline for submission of abstracts is September 1, 2021.

