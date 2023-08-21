Concert dedicated to memory of Maestro Niyazi held at Philharmonic Society. [PHOTOS]

21 August 2023 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic named after M.Magomayev has presented a concert program dedicated to the 111th anniversary of Maestro Niyazi, People's Artist of the USSR, outstanding conductor, and composer, Azernews reports, citing Philharmonia.

The concert was led by Artistic Director and Chief Conductor, Honoured Artist Fuad Ibragimov, Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Hajibeyli performed.

Concert waltz and symphonic mugham "Rast" were performed during the concert. Soloists Fatima Jafarzade (soprano) and Gulnar Gudratli (singer), accompanied by the orchestra, presented the composer's novel "Arzu" and folk song "Karagila" (arranged by Niyazi) to the audience.

