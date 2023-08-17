Maestro Niyazi's music to sound at Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

17 August 2023 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert dedicated to maestro Niyazi on August 20.

The eminent conductor would have turned 111 this year, Azernews reports.

The State Symphony Orchestra will perform at the concert under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

Within the concert, soloists Fatima Jafarzadeh (soprano) and Gulnar Gudratli (mugham singer) will delight the audience with Niyazi's Concert Waltz, Rast Smphonic Mugham, Karagila folk song and other compositions.

Maestro Niyazi's musical talent was truly impressive. The maestro conducted the Azerbaijan State Symphony orchestra for 46 years.

His orchestra accompanied such legendary singers as Bulbul, Rashid Behbudov, Muslim Magomayev, Lutfiyar Imanov, and other outstanding performers.

Niyazi's most significant works include the opera Khosrov and Shirin (1942), and the ballet Chitra (1960). His Rast Symphonic Mugham gained worldwide fame. He also wrote a number of major epic pieces in the 1940s.

His military-themed music Memoirs and In the Battle were included in the program of the Decade of music of the Caucasus republics in 1944.

In 1945, Niyazi carried out a new musical edition of the musical comedy The Cloth Peddler.

Niyazi conducted many of the major symphony orchestras in Prague, Berlin, Budapest, Bucharest, New York, Paris, Istanbul, and London, promoting Azerbaijani classical music.

Many contemporaries spoke about Niyazi as a trendsetter in fashion. At that time, conductors went on stage in a tailcoat, unique shirts, and bow ties. Maestro Niyazi wore a white turtleneck under a tailcoat which became his trendy look.

The maestro died in Baku on August 2, 1984, and was buried in the Alley of Honor.

The Home Museum of the great conductor and composer was founded in 1994. Maestro Niyazi lived and worked here from 1958 to the end of his life.

Over 6,200 exhibits, including Niyazi's musical manuscripts, photographs, books, and printed music from his personal library, gramophone records, and personal belongings are included in the museum's collection.

