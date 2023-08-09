Carpet Museum receives Experts' Choice Award

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has won a 2023 Experts' Choice Award, which is the only award given based on the opinions of professionals.

The 2023 Experts' Choice Award recognizes businesses that have been consistently rated as outstanding by professional reviewers, Azernews reports.

"Experts' Choice is the only industry accolade based on professional reviews that draws from 100+ publications including leading travel guides, magazines and newspapers. The award, now in its seventh year, has received coverage in major outlets including The New York Times, The Daily Telegraph and GQ. Based on numerous professional reviews, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum is proud to be on the world's best list as one of Baku's top-rated attractions," said the message.

Recall that the Carpet Museum has recently renovated its collection. The museum visitors have a chance to enjoy new exhibits, which include luxurious, exquisite carpets that have not been shown before.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with the world leading museum organizations.

The exhibition "Echo of Soviet Azerbaijan. Carpet. Embroidery. Poster " held at the Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow in partnership with the Mardjani Foundation and the exhibition named "Azerbaijani carpets in the collection of the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Art held in Istanbul are among such projects.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

This year, the Carpet Museum is waiting for another significant event in its history. After so many years, the Carpet Museum's Shusha brand will start its activity in Garabagh.

Founded in 1987, the museum was transferred to Baku amid the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan's Garabagh region.

Since that time, the Shusha museum branch has been operating in the Carpet Museum's main building. Now the preparations are in full swing.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz