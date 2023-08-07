Mugham Center to host meeting with acclaimed cultural figures

International Mugham Center will host a meeting with People's Artists Gulyaz Mammadova and Gulyanag Mammadova on August 12.

The meeting will take place within the "Our Culture" (MədəniyyətimİZ) project organized by IRELI Public Union and supported by the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

The project project has been launched within the program of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

During the event, the guests will share their most interesting memories of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and discuss the promotion and development of mugham art.

It is also planned to hold panel discussions on the topics of "Azerbaijani national music, mugham and national vocal art development prospects", "The role of national music culture in the education of modern youth" and "The importance of classical performance style in the organization of the creative industry".

The meeting will be followed by a concert program, where young talents will perform music pieces by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

Young people who want to join the meeting can register through the link.

