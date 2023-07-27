National conductor: Gabala Music Festival's program always surprises with its richness [PHOTOS]

27 July 2023 19:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 13th Gabala International Music Festival promises to be spectacular and full of unforgettable moments.

This year's music festival is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

World-famous musicians, conductors and music ensembles from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Great Britain, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia will delight the audience with magnificent performances.

The festival will open its doors with a concert "Viva Opera" under the artistic direction of People's Artists Farhad Badalbayli and Murad Adigozalzade.

The concert soloists, including People's Artists Dinara Aliyeva (soprano), Avaz Abdullayev (baritone), Samir Jafarov (tenor), Yusif Eyvazov (tenor) and Honored artist Sabina Asadova (mezzo-soprano) will perform at the opening concert.

The soloists will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

"I am looking forward to the Gabala International Music Festival. The festival is a great feast both for musicians and spectators. I am very glad that I have the opportunity to perform at such a large-scale festival. With great joy, I remember my performance with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (UK) and the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra within the festival. Gabala Music Festival is one of the first open-air musical events organized in the country. It is worth noting that the first such festivals were first held in the '80s. Among such festivals Kharibulbul Music Festival is of special importance. The festival resumed its activities after the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories. Many wonderful music festivals are now held in Shusha, Azerbaijan's cultural capital. It seems to me that the Gabala Festival, the Kharibulbul Festival, the Silk Road Festival are a unique chain that gives a holiday and unforgettable emotions to the audience," Ayyub Guliyev told AZERNEWS.

"The Gabala Music Festival is distinguished by rich musical program, which includes classical, mugham, folk and dance music. The audience enjoys the program immensely. I want to note a massive work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the festival's artistic directors, People's Artists Farhad Badalbayli and Murad Adigozalzade to hold festival at high-level. The Gabala Music Festival gathered renown musicians from Azerbaijan and different countries. Gabala is Azerbaijan's visiting card. International musicians who visit Gabala Music Festival never ceases to amaze each corner of this breathtaking place," he added.

In his remarks, Ayyub Guliyev emphasized that the festival's program will be no less impressive that in previous years.

"Gabala Music Festival's program always surprises with its richness. The festival will open with a concert "Viva Opera", bringing together five incredibly talented musicians- director of Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov, soloist of the Bolshoi Theater, People's Artist Dinara Aliyeva, deputy director of the State Opera Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Sabina Asadova, People's Artists Avaz Abdullayev and Samir Jafarov. The soloists will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under my baton.

The concert program "Viva Opera" includes music compositions by national and international composers. The program also contains very complex music pieces from the point of view of performance. Some compositions will be heard for the first time. I think that the concert will not leave anyone indifferent," he concluded.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz