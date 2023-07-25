Azerbaijan represented at int'l meeting of writers [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

25 July 2023 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has been represented at the 3rd International Meeting of Writers and Artists of the "Together for Lyrics" group (Encuentro de escritores y Artistas de Juntos por las letras).

The group included writers, artists and artists from Azerbaijan,Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, etc, Azernews reports.

The meeting was co-chairman of the Literary Council of the Eurasian Peoples' Assembly, member of the Russian Writers' Union and the Russian Geographical Society, honorary member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Eldar Ahadov.

Eldar Ahadov became the coordinator of speeches from Azerbaijan. He presented to the audience the work of the artist Eldar Babazade (Azerbaijan) and Odlar Yurdu folk and dance ensemble under the direction of Agil Jafarov (Russia).

Eldar Ahadov read two of his poems translated into Spanish. Well-known poetess Elmaya Jabbarova was the coordinator from the Azerbaijani side. The program was broadcast to Argentina and Costa Rica.

