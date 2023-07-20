Grammy Award winner to perform at Heydar Aliyev Center

20 July 2023 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Grammy Award winner, pianist Mikhail Pletnyov will give a concert in Baku. The concert will take place at Heydar Aliyev Center on May 26, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra will also perform at the two-part concert under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The concert program includes Sergei Rachmaninov's works, a prominent Russian composer, whose 150th anniversary is being celebrated this year.

World-famous Russian pianist, composer and conductor Mikhail Pletnyov is one of the influential musicians of his time. Although he was the laureate of the international youth piano competition in Paris at the age of 16, he became known to a wide musical audience in 1978, when he won the international competition named after Tchaikovsky.

The musician has successfully performed solo concerts in different countries, sharing the same stage with European and American orchestras. Mikhail Pletnyov is also one of the musicians who presents the best interpretations of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's works in the world.

In 1980, Pletnyov made his debut as a conductor. In 1990, the pianist created the first independent orchestra in the history of Russia - the Russian National Orchestra, and under the leadership of Pletnev, that orchestra was included in the list of prestigious musical collectives.

