Vagif Poetry Days captures essence of poet's legacy [PHOTOS]

Molla Panah Vagif is rightfully considered one of the most revered and celebrated poets in Azerbaijani literature. His works have left a lasting legacy in the national culture.

Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev was the first, who instructed holding the Vagif Poetry Days. Until 1991, the cultural event was held annually in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Since 2021, the large-scale event has been revived with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Vagif Poetry Days 2023 have left unforgettable experiences that capture the essence of the poet's legacy.

The Poetry Days started in the poet's hometown-Gazakh's Yukhari Salahli village, where cultural art and public figures laid flowers at the bust of Molla Panah Vagif.

In their remarks, they emphasised the importance of the poet's in Azerbaijani literature.

Co-organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Vagif Poetry Days attracted dozens of poets, writers and culture enthusiasts to honor the legacy of Molla Panah Vagif, an outstanding poet and statesman (vizier) of the Karabakh Khanate of the 18th century.

The guests of Vagif Poetry Days immersed themselves in the poetry world of the 18th century. The rich program included poetry days with the participation of Azerbaijani and modern poets of the Turkic peoples, a gala concert, literary and musical performances and much more.

A series of events took place at Molla Panah Vagif Mausoleum Complex, House of Khurshidbanu Natavan, Mehmandarovs' House, Shusha branch of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum as well as Kharibulbul and Karabakh hotels.

Magnificent concert "Dovri-sada" held in front of the House of Khurshidbanu Natavan left no one indifferent.

Along with Molla Panah Vagif's ghazals, People's Artists Nezaket Teymurova, Teyyub Aslanov, Honored Artist Farghana Gasimova, performers Rovshan Mammadov, Huseyn Malikov, Aysel Ibrahimova excerpts from the works of Khagani Shirvani, Imadeddin Nasimi, Mohammed Fuzuli, Mir Khamza Nigari, Mir Mohsun Navvab, Nizami Ganjavi and Shah Ismayil Khatai.

Ensemble of Ancient Musical Instruments delighted the audience with Honored Artist Vugar Jamalzade's eight music pieces in the traditions of advar school (systematic).

During the concert, Vugar Jamalzade expressed his gratitude to the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva for organizing such a wonderful event in Shusha.

A poetic hour "Karabakh is my Motherland" was no less spectacular. Poets from across the country, including Basti Alibayli, Ramiz Babayev, Gunun Umman, Ziyafat Yahya, Reyhan Kanan, Shahnaz Shahin, Fakhreddin Teyyub, Namig Mena, Aysel Fikratgizi, Bilal Aralli, Khuraman Muradova flocked to Shusha to recite their poems about glorious motherland.

Electronic Mugham Hour and an open microphone of poets and reciters was another highlight of Vagif Poetry Days. Despite the night hours, poems and music sounded from different places in the city of Shusha.

During Electronic Mugham Hour, tar player and composer Ibrahim Babayev captivated the audience with a beautiful synthesis of national and electronic music.

At Open Microphone evening, poets recited their poems in the form of improvisations to musical accompaniment.

Vagif Poetry Days ended with an eye-catching musical and poetic play "The World of Vagif".

The images of Molla Panah Vagif, Molla Vali Vidadi, Mohammed Fuzuli, Alisher Navoi, Shah Ismail Khatai and other prominent poets of the Turkic world were embodied in the performance.

Vagif Poetry Days is evidence of the power of culture to bring people together and celebrate poetry.

---

