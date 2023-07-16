Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha wraps with grandiose premiere of Vagif's World poetic-musical performance [PHOTOS]

16 July 2023 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Writers' Union, ended with a grandiose premiere of the poetic and musical performance "The World of Vagif" in front of the museum and mausoleum complex of Molla Panah Vagif, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

At the opening of the evening, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, author of the script for the play "The World of Vagif" Ilgar Fahmi stressed that this year the country celebrates significant events - the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, and the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha, was proclaimed the cultural capital of the Turkic world. Gratitude was expressed to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva for special care and attention to the development of culture, promotion of national art throughout the world.

“Vagif Poetry Days were held for the third time and were marked by a number of significant events. Poetry Days have begun in the poet's hometown, the Gazakh village of Yukhara Salahly. The proclamation of the city of Shusha as the cultural capital of the Turkic world gave the events a special significance in the context of the unity of the Turkic peoples, the common language, literature, traditions, history and heritage through the work of Vagif, clearly reflected in our project. Among the significant events, we note the presentation of the book "Əbədi ömrün yüz ili" (100 years of eternal life), dedicated to the great leader Heydar Aliyev, which was held in the Mehmandarovs' estate complex in Shusha. Various literary and musical evenings caused a great response among the guests,” said Ilgar Fahmi.

In the poetic-musical performance "The World of Vagif", staged by Vagif Bahruzoglu, the images of Molla Panah Vagif, Molla Veli Vidadi, Mohammed Fuzuli, Alisher Navai, Shah Ismail Khatai and other poets of the Turkic world of different periods of life and activity, harmoniously intertwined into a single space of high literary word.

Although the composition is based on the dialogue between Vagif and Vidadi, it includes poems, music and mugham works by other poets. Stage costumes, scenery, dance compositions, the storyline only enhanced the sensations, taking the audience back several centuries. The premiere of the performance was repeatedly accompanied by a standing ovation, as a result, the audience stood up to greet the creative team. It was a real triumph!

The actors shared their impressions of the performance and Vagif Poetry Days with Trend.

The cast includes honored artists Azad Shukurov (Vagif), Vagif Bahruzoglu (Shah Ismail Khatai), Elman Rafiev (Alisher Navoi), Ajdar Zeynalov (Molla Veli Vidadi), Jeyhun Dadashov (Sheikh Ghalib, Vusal Rzasoy (Yunus Emre), Elnur Rza ( Hafiz Khorezmi), Elnur Abbasguliyev (Nurmukhamed-Gharib Andalib), Tural Ahmed (Lezgi Ahmed), Togrul Rza (Heste Gasim), Ulviya Rza (Agabeim-aga), Rafig Ibragimov (Faragi), Hajibaba Mammadov (Shah Qajar), Kerem Hadizade (Muhammad Fuzuli) as well as young artists 10-year-old Aylin Mammadzade and 11-year-old Amil Ahmedzade Music - Haji Hajiaskerli.

Director of the play, theater and film actor Bahruz Vagifoglu: “The work on the play went on for a month, a very large amount of work has been done. I have staged many performances, but for me this is the first such major project at the state level, created with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, it is a great honor and joy to present it in Shusha, to hear the kind words and applause of the audience.”

Ajdar Zeynalov: “Vagif Poetry Days have become a grandiose holiday, which will be inscribed in golden letters in the national culture of the country. Each of the actors put their whole soul and heart into the creation of images, and we are very happy to present this performance for the first time in the sacred land of Karabakh, in Shusha.”

Elman Rafiev: “It is a great happiness for me to perform in Shusha, where I was last 32 years ago. Shusha has always been a center of culture of the Azerbaijani people, and the holding of Vagif Poetry Days here gives a special meaning to the liberated and resurgent native land. It was my dream to play in Shusha and it came true! I believe that such projects should be presented on international stages.”

Tural Ahmed; “Earlier, I embodied the image of Vagif in various projects, having carefully studied the work of the great poet. This time I appeared in a different image, which allowed me to take a fresh look at the legacy of Vagif and the poets of the Turkic world.”

The performance was also attended by the dance group "Mirvari" under the direction of the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Naili Mammadzade, actors of the State Pantomime Theater.

