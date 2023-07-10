Summer jazz camp unites young talents in Gazakh [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

10 July 2023 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Summer jazz camp has united young talents in Gazakh region.

Co-organized by Baku Jazz Festival and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the project involves young beginner musicians who play various instruments and are interested in jazz, Azernews reports.

As part of the project, Honored Artist, saxophonist Rain Sultanov, vocalist Gasim Khalilov, pianist Rovshan Rzayev shared music secrets with young talents.

The jazz camp program offers plenty, including intellectual and sport games, film screenings and much more.

Local residents also had a chance to enjoy a fascinating jazz concert of young musicians.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade.

In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide. Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

The festival's program includes concert programs for all music tastes: rock, classical, jazz, pop, flamenco, and even tango.

