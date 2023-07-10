NUR Art House to host workshop for artists

10 July 2023 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

NUR Art House will host a workshop of Azerbaijani artists on July 11-12 as part of the Heydar Aliyev Heritage Festival.

Co-organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan and NUR Art House, the workshop will be dedicated to the masterpieces of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The main purpose of the workshop is to further increase the interest in art among the younger generation and popularize Azerbaijani artists`art

Curated by Samira Faizova, the workshop will bring together such talented artists as Eldar Babazade, Roya Hasanova, Ainur Mustafayeva, Kamila Muradova, Ekhtiram Rustamov, Afag Alekperli, Vusala Sharifova, Sevda Rustamova, Maryam Kiblaeva, Nailya Aslanova, Nigar Niyazova, Leyla Muradova and Leyla Orudzheva.

The gallery is open from 11:00 to 16:00. Admission is free.

