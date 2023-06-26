International World of Mugham Music Festival wraps up [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

The Heydar Aliyev Center hosted the closing ceremony of the 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival.

The large-scale event was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory to promote mugham art, Azernews reports.

With its rich program, the festival brought together some of the best mugham singers, including contestants from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, India, Great Britain, Greece, Afghanistan, Iran, Jordan, Tajikistan, Mali, Israel and other countries, whose performances left no one indifferent.

The festival program also included poetry evenings, exhibitions, lectures, presentations and scientific symposiums.

World-famous mugham singer, People's Artist Alim Gasimov, People's Artist Natig Shirinov's Natig Rhythm Group, Honored Artist's Naila Mammadzade's Mirvari dance ensemble delighted the audience with colorful show.

At the festival, the central place was given to the International Mugham Competition, which identified the best mugham singers and instrumental performances.

The jury included the rector of the National Conservatory, People's Artist Siyavush Karimi (jury chairman), editor-in-chief of the well-known British music publication "Songlines" Simon Broughton, a musician from Iraq, oud player, UNESCO Artist of Peace Naseer Shamma, founder and conductor of the Sogdiana State Traditional Instruments Chamber Orchestra from Uzbekistan Firuze Abdurahimova and Chairman of the research group of the International Traditional Music Council from Turkiye Abdullah Akat.

In their remarks, People's Artist Siyavush Kerimi and Deputy Culture Minister, People's Artist Murad Huseynov stressed that thanks to the attention and support of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva to the national culture, the mugham art entered UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists in 2008.

On the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation led by Mehriban Aliyeva, national competitions and international mugham festivals have been held since 2009. These projects are designed to once again demonstrate and preserve mugham in the context of world culture.

The World of Mugham International Music Festival not only promotes mugham all over the world, but also brings people together. The festival serves as a cultural bridge between different countries.

Next, the winners of the International Mugham Competition came to the stage. Mohichehra Shakhmurotova (Uzbekistan) won the Grand Prix.

The first place was taken by Mirali Sarizade (Azerbaijan), the second went to Dashgin Kurchayli (Azerbaijan), while Dostmurod Negmurodov (Uzbekistan) ranked third.

Vagif Tahmazov (Azerbaijan) won Grand Prix for his instrumental performance. The 1st place in this category was taken by Anar Valizade (Azerbaijan), the 2nd place - by Shohizhokhan Yoriev (Uzbekistan), the 3rd place - by Jahandar Mikailov (Azerbaijan). The hosts of the evening were Samrai Aliyeva and Mumtaz Khalilzade.

The guests were again able to enjoy a stunning performance with the participation of the People's Artist Natig Shirinov (naghara), Imamyar Hasanov (kamancha), Rufat Hasanov (tar), Umid Shirinov (naghara) and Hikmet Shirinov (naghara).

The winners of the competition and People's Artist Elchin Hashimov (tar), Honored Artists Fargana Gasimova (khanende), Elnur Akhmedov (kamancha), Shirzad Fataliyev (balaban), Taiyar Bayramov (khanende) performed a spectacular concert to the applause of the audience.

The concert program included music pieces Mogalchayi, Bayati Shiraz, Naz Ele, Karabakh, Absheron, Shusha mountains and Shalaho dance.

At the end of the gala concert, People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov together with other singers and musicians performed Karabakh Shikastasi,one of the rhythmic Azerbaijani mughams.

The audience greeted the laureates of the competition and the concert participants with a long standing ovation.

