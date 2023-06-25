Performance of Azerbaijani pianist met with applause in Geneva [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

25 June 2023 22:57 (UTC+04:00)

The performance of Azerbaijani pianist Laman Seyidova at the Geneva Conservatory was greeted with applause from the audience.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Iskenderov has shared a post on his Twitter page, Azernews reports .

The post reads:

"Proud of amazing performance of 16 years talented star Lyaman Seyidova in In Conservatoire de Musique de Genève.Her professionalism as soloist of Conservatoire de Musique de Genève Orchestra in playing Mendelssohn Concerto N.1 for piano has met standing ovation of spectaculars," he tweeted.

Proud of amazing performance of 16 years talented🇦🇿star Lyaman Seyidova in In Conservatoire de Musique de Genève.Her professionalism as soloist of Conservatoire de Musique de Genève Orchestra in playing Mendelssohn Concerto N.1 for piano has met standing ovation of spectaculars. pic.twitter.com/XyUbhHfjhU — Fuad Isgandarov (@fuad_isgandarov) June 25, 2023

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz