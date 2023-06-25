Mugham Marathon held at Baku's Shirvanshahs Palace captivates listeners [PHOTOS]

25 June 2023 02:45 (UTC+04:00)

Mugham Marathon is being held in the Palace of the Shirvanshahs in the ancient part of Baku - Icherisheher as part of the VI International Music Festival World of Mugham, Azernews reports.

The festival is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

"Mugham Marathon" started on June 24 at 12.00 and will last until 12.00 on June 25. So, during the project, which lasts 24 hours, in one space, 24 singers, accompanied by musicians, alternately during each hour present their wonderful performances to the attention of the audience. Along with the singer, 25 musicians working in the genre of electronic music also take part in the marathon.

"Mugham Marathon", organized within the framework of the VI International Music Festival "World of Mugham", is a musical journey into the wonderful world of mugham within one day.

The Palace of the Shirvanshahs is a historical and architectural monument of Azerbaijan, it is an amazingly beautiful complex, and the sound of mugham here, which is considered a kind of "calling card" of Azerbaijan, is a significant event. Holding "Mugham Marathon" in the Palace of the Shirvanshahs gives the event a special aura, attracts great attention of local residents, as well as a large number of guests of the capital of our country.

The magical sounds of mugham, the delightful beauty of the khanende's voices, the virtuosity of the musicians' performance captivate the listeners. Mugham comes from the hearts of musicians and penetrates into the hearts of the listeners, giving them spiritual elevation, being a bridge between history, the present and the future.

Khanende, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Sevinj Sariyeva, who delighted the audience with her performance at the Mugham Marathon, in an interview with Trend, called the World Mugham International Music Festival a great holiday.

"The fact that the Festival is taking place is wonderful. This is a mugham holiday for everyone, both for performers, musicians, and for listeners. It's nice that among the guests of the events held within the framework of the festival, there are a large number of foreign guests who get great pleasure from our music, the sound of which will remain forever in their memory.An excellent initiative to organize within the framework of the Mugham Marathon Festival, which started today and will last until 12.00 tomorrow.During the "Mugham Marathon" I, accompanied by musicians Alekber Alekberov (tar) and Khayyam Mammadov (kamancha) performed the mugham "Bayati-Shiraz", having received a positive response from the audience," said Sevinj Sariyeva.

The tar performer, Honored Artist Alekber Alekberov noted that among the participants of the "Mugham Marathon", along with well-known singers, there are also talented young musicians, whose performances are of great interest.

"Each time the festival pleases with a variety of concert programs. It's nice that many young musicians take part in it. So my student Ibrahim Babayev will present a synthesis of electronic music with mugham during the Mugham Marathon, this performance will be very interesting," said Alakbar Alekberov.

"Zabul segah" was performed at the event by khanende Khayal Huseynov, who won first place at the Mugham Television Competition in 2019.

"Mugham Marathon" takes place in the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, this historical place gives a special aura to the event. Among the listeners there are many foreign guests, tourists who enjoy the sound, melody of mugham. The state pays great attention to the promotion of mugham both in our country and abroad. International the World of Mugham music festival and the Mugham Marathon organized within its framework make an important contribution to the development and promotion of mugham,” Khayal Huseynov added.

Participant of the VI International Music Festival "The World of Mugham", a musician from Tajikistan Kamoliddin Khamdamov visited the "Mugham Marathon" as a listener.

"I really wanted to get to the performances as part of the Mugham Marathon. I love Azerbaijani music, listening to it gives you pleasure, this is an approximation to the truth, it is very sincere. I thank the musicians for their performance, they give us listeners great pleasure. It's great that during Mugham sounds for 24 hours. Such programs are extremely significant, it is also important for the younger generation to appreciate, respect and be able to listen to such wonderful music," Kamoliddin emphasized. Khamdamov.

"Mugham Marathon" is of great interest. A large number of listeners flock to the Palace of the Shirvanshahs to hear this magical music live. The participants of the "Mugham Marathon" are well-known singers and musicians, whose performance wins hearts, pleases the ear and gives the listeners a sense of spirituality, spiritual energy and deep fullness.

The VI International Music Festival "The World of Mugham" takes place from 18 to 25 June. Within the framework of the festival, various events were organized in various cultural centers of Baku, at the historical sites of the city of Shusha and in Aghjabedi - competitions, lectures and presentations, concerts, poetry evenings, exhibitions and symposiums.

It should be noted that as a result of the support of our national culture and the art of mugham by the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and the work carried out in this direction, in 2008 Azerbaijani mugham was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Heritage of Humanity. On the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation led by Mehriban Aliyeva, national competitions and international mugham festivals have been held since 2009. These projects are designed to once again demonstrate and preserve mugham in the context of world culture.

