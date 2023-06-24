World of Mugham Music Festival runs in Shusha [PHOTOS]

The 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival continues in Shusha, known as Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

Surrounded by the centuries-old cultural and historical sites, the festival guests enjoyed bewitching sounds of mugham music, Azernews reports.

Concert programs were also organized in front of the Shusha Creative Center, House of Khurshidbanu Natavan as well as Karabakh Hotel.

The gala concert near Shusha Creative Center brought together well-known singers Nazakat Teymurova, Firuz Sakhavat, Jabir Abdullayev and Nuriya Huseynova, who delighted the audience with Bayati-Shiraz, Mahur-Hindi,Zabul-Segah and Chahargah.

Another concert, which took place in front of the Khurshidbanu Natavan House gathered acclaimed singers Ilkin Ahmadov, Gulyaz Mammadova, Almaz Orujova and Gulustan Aliyeva.

A series of magnificent concerts continued at Bulbul House Museum and Karabakh Hotel.

During the concert program, Gulyanag Mammadova, Malakkhanum Ayyubova, Mansum Ibrahimov, Simare Imanova, Gazanfar Abbadov, Mutallim Demirov, Gulnar Kudratli performed mugham compositions and folk songs, including Khudayar's tasnif, Bayati-Shiraz, Segah, Mahur, etc.

The festival participants and foreign guests also got acquainted with Shusha's historical and cultural monuments.

First, the guests visited Shusha Castle, known as one of the city's most iconic monuments.

In 1753, Panah Ali Khan enacted a decree on reconstruction of Shusha Castle amid unfavorable geographical position of Bayat and Shahbulag Castles. So, the center of the Karabakh khanate was transferred to Shusha Castle.

Next, the delegation visited the statue of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the Carpet Museum, Mir Mohsen Navab House-Museum and Govhar Agha Mosque.

The festival participants and foreign guests were informed about the reconstruction works in Shusha. It was reported that historical buildings, mosques and monuments in the city of Shusha were subjected to Armenian vandalism during the nearly 30-year occupation.

Initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the International World of Mugham Festival draws more attention to mugham art.

The 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory. The music festival will run until June 25.

