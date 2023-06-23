International musicians shine at World of Mugham Music Festival [PHOTOS]

23 June 2023 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Another concert has been organized as part of the 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival.

Within the concert, Egyptian oud player Mustafa Said shared the same stage with his Asti Contemporary Arab Classical Music Ensemble, Azernews reports.

Founded in 2003, the ensemble aims to bring modern Arabic music to a new level.

Together with the ensemble, Mustafa Saidhave created a number of new compositions inspired by poetry, history, literature and music.

Egyptian Mustafa Said is a musician, composer, musicologist, virtuoso oud player and singer. In 2019, he won the Aga Khan Music Awards.

Between 2009 and 2022, he served as the director of AMAR Foundation for Arabic Music Archiving and Research.

This foundation is the only organization in the Arab world dedicated to the audio archiving of Arabic music.

Mustafa Said, currently living in Beirut, is a young talented musician who has dedicated his career to restoring the classical Arabic repertoire. His approach to music is based on the musical traditions of the Mediterranean countries in the second half of the 19th century.

Mustafa also headed "Rawdat Al-Balabel", which was founded in connection with the promotion of classical Arabic music.

Over the past years, he has released four music albums. Numerous articles have been published about the performer in academic publications and periodicals, his music and essays have been awarded many prizes and have been recognized by critics.

Meanwhile, the Greek Chordais ensemble delights the audience at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The ensemble operates in the field of multicultural, scientific and popular musical traditions of the Mediterranean.

The collective successfully adapts the music typical of the Mediterranean countries with regional Greek contemporary trends.

It is well-known for its performances on the world's most famous music stages and collaborations with famous musicians.

On the same evening, Indian vocalist Varijashree Venugopal, violinist Jyotsna Srikanth, Azerbaijani trumpet player, composer Firudin Hamidov gave an unforgetable concert at Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

Music lovers in Baku have a chance to get an unforgettable music experience on June 15-29.

The festival's program includes concert programs for all music tastes: rock, classical, jazz, pop, flamenco, and even tango.

Each musician at the festival is exceptional and brings something new and original to his compositions in order to show how he feels about this world

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz