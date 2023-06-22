Winners of International Mugham Competition announced [PHOTOS]

22 June 2023 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

The winners, who went to the second round of the International Mugham Competition have been announced.

The mugham contest was organized within the 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival, Azernews reports.

The International Mugham Competition was held in the categories of singing and instrumental performance.

According to the unanimous opinion of the judges, Mohichehra Shahmurotova (Uzbekistan) was awarded the Grand Prix in the singing category. Mirali Sarizade (Azerbaijan) won the first place, the second place went to Dashgin Kurchaily (Azerbaijan), while Dostmurod Negmurodov (Uzbekistan) ranked third.

Vagif Tahmazov (Azerbaijan) was awarded the Grand Prix in the category of instrumental performance. In this category, the winners included Anar Valizade (Azerbaijan), Shoxijohan Yoriev (Uzbekistan) and Jahandar Mikayilov (Azerbaijan).

Prizes will be presented to the winners at the final concert to be held at Heydar Aliyev Center on June 25.

The jury chairman for the singing and instrumental performance categories is the rector of the National Conservatory, People's Artist Siyavush Karimi.

The jury also included editor-in-chief of the well-known British music publication "Songlines" Simon Broughton, a musician from Iraq, oud player, UNESCO Artist of Peace Naseer Shamma, founder and conductor of the Sogdiana State Traditional Instruments Chamber Orchestra from Uzbekistan Firuze Abdurahimova and Chairman of the research group of the International Traditional Music Council from Turkiye Abdullah Akat.

In his speech, the jury chairman, rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, People's Artist Siyavush Karimi stressed the importance of the International Mugham Competition. He said that the competition, which has been going on since June 18, was an impetus for talents to present themselves to a wider audience.

International Mugham Competition was held in the categories of singing and instrumental performance. In addition to Azerbaijan, a total of 22 performers from Iran, Israel, Uzbekistan and Turkiye took part in the competition, including 12 performers in the performance category and 10 performers in the singing category. Azerbaijan was represented by 5 performers in the category of instrumental performance, and 4 in the category of singing.

Uzbekistan was successfully represented in this competition. Selections were made among 10 participants who qualified for the second round.

Siyavush Karimi thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for its support in organizing the competition.

Other members of the jury also spoke and shared their impressions about the competition.

The 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory. The music festival will run until June 25.

