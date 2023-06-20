Young talents continues to please music lovers with spectacular concerts [PHOTOS]

20 June 2023 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

Young talents continues to please music lovers with spectacular concerts within "New Names" project.

Initiated by the Culture Ministry, the project contributes to the preservation of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and promotion of the performing arts, Azernews reports.

As part of the project, young talents perform concert programs accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Chamber Orchestra and the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

This time, music lovers enjoyed a concert timed to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The program included the performance of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of the artistic director and chief conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

Founded in 1920, the Uzeyir Hajibeyov State Symphony Orchestra was among the first orchestras formed in the Soviet Union.

Today the orchestra successfully performs works of such eminent composers as G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms and others.

Moreover, the State Symphony Orchestra is an active participant of "Music of the 20th Century" organized by R. Abdullayev and the Festival of M. Rostropovich, which is held annually.

The concert soloists, laureates of republican and international competitions Zarrin Aliyeva (violin) and Narmina Ismayilova (piano) fascinated the audience with Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 2 (c-moll, op.18) by Sergei Rachmaninoff and the Concerto For Violin and Orchestra (d-moll, op.47) by Jean Sibelius.

Listeners were transported to the world of beautiful classical music, pure sound and talented performance.

