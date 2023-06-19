Tatar national holiday celebrated in Baku [PHOTOS]

Tatar national holiday Sabantuy has been celebrated at Baku Seaside Boulevard.

Sabantuy is an ancient festival which commemorates the end of the spring planting, Azernews reports.

The event also marked the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov as well as Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu took part in the event.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov stressed that he was deeply honored to extend warmest wishes and congratulations of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Tatar holiday.

Describing Azerbaijan and Russia as multinational states, the minister emphasised that the two states are closely bound to each other. He noted that the activity of the Tatar diaspora in Baku is a bright example of friendship, peaceful co-existence, development and progress.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu noted that the visit of the Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov to Azerbaijan is of great importance to the country. He also expressed his gratitude to Rustam Minnikhanov for his support, saying that Rais of Tatarstan has eye-witnessed the tragic pages of Azerbaijani history in the liberated territories.

Polad Bulbuloglu further noted that the marking of Sabuntuy holiday in Azerbaijan has a symbolic meaning.

Note that the holiday symbolizes the end of the agricultural cycle, originates from the Turkic words "saban" (plough) and "tuy" (feast).

The festival is very colourful, with plenty of traditional dances and folk singing.

Sabantuy's main features include the traditional sporting competitions such as korash (Tatar wrestling), horse racing, race-in-sack, pillar-climbing, egg-in-spoon-in-mouth-racing, sacks-battle on the crossbar, pot smashing, finding a coin in a qatıq (a beverage made from sour milk), and other contests.

Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov said that it was a great honor for him to be in the beautiful and brotherly city of Baku.

He outlined that the event not only marks the Sabuntuy holiday, but also pays tribute to the great person Heydar Aliyev, describing him as a close friend of Tatarstan.

Next, the guests of the event familiarized themselves with the themed stands at the Seaside Boulevard. Sabantuy visitors also enjoyed a gala concert with participation of Azerbaijani and Tatar singers.

---

