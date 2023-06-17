Breathtaking Baku Int'l Piano Festival opens its doors to most discerning music lovers [PHOTOS]

17 June 2023 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Dozens of people have gathered at Heydar Aliyev Ceter to enjoy the 2nd Baku International Piano Festival organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

With a lineup featuring some of the biggest names in music, the festival never ceases to amaze the most discerning music lovers, Azernews reports.

From classical to jazz, flamenco and even tango, very highly acclaimed musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkiye Germany, Austria, Brazil, France, Spain, Latvia, Hungary, Norway delight the audience with a wide variety of music.

The music festival contributes to the creation of a cultural bridge between musicians from different countries.

Speaking at the event, the representative of the Heydar Aliyev Center Rena Mammadova noted that the Baku Piano Festival will be a great holiday for music lovers.

"For many years, such international festivals as the Baku Jazz Festival, the Silk Road, the Gabala Music Festival, the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Festival, the Baku Days of Modern Music and other festivals have been successfully held in Azerbaijan. Following the traditions, the Heydar Aliyev Center develops and promotes not only national music, but also world culture, directly participating in the implementation of projects.Therefore, it is significant that the opening of the festival takes place at the Heydar Aliyev Center.The Second Baku International Piano Festival, which will be held with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will be another bright event in the cultural life of the country and foreign guests," said Rena Mammadova.

The festival's founder and director, Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli noted that the second festival will be remembered for its interesting concert programs. The unity of music and the individual style of each performer are the highlights of the Baku Piano Festival, which can captivate any audience and leave unforgettable memories.

"It is a great honor for me to organize and hold the Baku Piano Festival. I would like to express special gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for supporting the festival. And also to our main sponsor PASHA Holding and other partners, thanks to which we will present a great music festival," Shahin Novrasli said.

Renowned pianist Helene Mercier said noted the beauty of Baku city, the Heydar Aliyev Center and the hospitality of Azerbaijani people.

Helene Mercier said that she really enjoys Shahin Novrasli's creativity. He is a musicia, who went through a great school of classical and jazz art.

"For the first time, we will perform with him in a duet, accompanied by an orchestra and jazz performers, to demonstrate the harmony of various styles of music. Unfortunately, after the concert I will have to leave Baku, but I definitely hope to meet again here," said Helene Mercier.

At the concert, Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra played waltz from Gara Garayev's "Seven Beauties" ballet. The orchestra performed under the baton of conductor, professor of the Conservatory of Cukurova University (Turkiye) Valid Agha.

Next, Shahin Novrasli and Helene Mercier thrilled the audience with George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue". Known as Gershwin's most recognizable creations, the rhapsody is a key composition that defined the Jazz Age.

They were accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra and jazz musicians, Honored Artist Ruslan Huseynov (bass guitar) and Elvina Bashirova (drums).

The audience erupted into frenzied applause as the lights dimmed and the music started to play. In conclusion, the pianists mesmerized the audience with a composition "Reflection" by the outstanding pianist, founder of the jazz-mugham, Honored Artist Vagif Mustafazadeh.

As the concert wrapped up, it was clear that everyone had had an amazing time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz