Fantastic Disney multimedia show thrills both kids and adults [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Art-East Media Group has once again pleased Baku audience with a Disney multimedia show.

The colorful show took place at the Baku Musical Academy Opera Studio with participation of the Avangard Chamber Orchestra, Azernews reports.

The orchestra consists of twenty-three professional musicians who are presidential scholarship holders and laureates of republican and international competitions.

The orchestra's mission is to preserve film music, a complex area of musical creativity, to preserve the legacy of brilliant composers, and to convey the magic of melody to the listeners.

The Disney multimedia featured numerous technical and artistic elements, special effects, and video content. All these together were united in a common visual space.

The fascinating event brought together the heroes of fairy tales and the most popular cartoons. Interaction with the audience and wonderful live music left no one indifferent.

The project was aimed at the formation and development of the artistic and aesthetic both in children and the younger generation, at the same time on the effective spending of leisure, broadening one's horizons, and developing artistic and aesthetic taste.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz