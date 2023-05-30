Book lovers flock to Old City for National Book Fair [PHOTOS]

30 May 2023 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Dozens of book lovers have flocked to Icherisheher for the 5th National Book Fair.

The annual book fair has long provided a venue where publishers, authors and readers come together to communicate and keep up with new book releases, Azernews reports citing Azertag.

The 5th National Book Fair in Icherisheher offers a wide range of book choices.

The book fair covers all aspects of publishing and includes book presentations, panel discussions, meetings with local and foreign authors, autograph sessions, poetry evenings, etc.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union People's Writer Anar Rzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva, MP People's Writer Sabir Rustamkhanli, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the International Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Tahirli and director of the Ganun Publishing House Shahbaz Khuduoghlu addressed the opening ceremony of the book fair.

In their remarks, they stressed the importance of the book in Azerbaijan, noting the great interest of young people reading.

They outlined that not only the state, but also private publishing houses publishing books are successfully operating in Azerbaijan.

More than 15 private publishing houses are represented at the book fair.

Comparing Icherisheher with a huge library, called avid readers to participate in the book fair, which will last until June 4.

The event continued with an artistic program. The fair visitors looked through books and exchanged their views on new editions.

The 5th National Book Fair in Icherisheher is being held daily from 09:00 to 20:00 at Gosha Gala Square.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz