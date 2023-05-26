Music is as important to soul as light is to painting! - Classical music festival held at Heydar Aliyev Center

26 May 2023 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

A celebration of Azerbaijani and world classical music was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Azernews reports.

The evening was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

In the modern world, a person lives and develops, surrounded by a variety of sources of strong influence on him, both positive and negative. And classical music has a huge impact on intellectual abilities, helps to increase emotional activity, and even has a fruitful effect on health. Classical musical works combine depth, content, and ideological significance with the perfection of form. And it contains a huge storehouse that satisfies the spiritual needs of any listener - and drive, and passion, and pain, and suffering. Letting classical music into your soul is like opening a window and breathing in fresh air. Music is as important to the soul as light is to a painting!

And this world was presented in a gala concert in which the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli performed under the direction of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, laureate of international competitions Mustafa Mehmandarov, People's Artists of Azerbaijan Dinara Aliyeva (soprano), Farhad Badalbayli (piano), Murad Adigozalzade (piano), Yusif Eyvazov (tenor), as well as the famous Italian opera singer Ambrogio Maestri (baritone). Works by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Niyazi, Fikret Amirov, Farhad Badalbeyli, Francesco Cilea, Umberto Giordano, Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi, Pietro Mascagni and Sergei Rachmaninov were performed.

The performances of the masters of the stage were accompanied by well-deserved applause, and most importantly, that evening the soul rested...

Dinara Aliyeva, soloist of the Bolshoi Theater of Russia: "The concert program includes popular works by Azerbaijani and Italian composers. We put a piece of our soul into each work and tried to convey these feelings to the public."

Ambrogio Maestri performed on world stages in Italy, Germany, Portugal, Spain, USA, Austria, and other countries: "I am very happy to visit Baku, this beautiful city, and perform on the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Center. Azerbaijan is an amazing country!"

Yusif Eyvazov, director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, world star: "On the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Center, together with friends, eminent artists, including the guest from Italy, Ambrogio Maestri, we presented masterpieces of national and world music. This is a great honor and happiness to represent classical music here, which is one of the significant events in the cultural life of the country."

