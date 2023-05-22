Registration ends for participation at International Mugham Competition

22 May 2023 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

The registration of international performers for the mugham competition, which will be held on June 18-25 within the framework of the VI International Mugham Festival "The World of Mugham", has ended.

According to Azernews, the program of the International Mugham Festival, which will be organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, includes an international Mugham competition. Our country will be represented by the winners of the National Mugham Competition Mirali Sarizade, who won first place in the nomination of singing, and Vagif Tahmezov, who won first place in the nomination of instrumental performance.

Along with Azerbaijan, up to 30 representatives from China, Iran, Israel, Uzbekistan and Turkiye will take part in the competition.

The music competition will be held on days from June 19 to 22. On the last day of the festival - June 25, the closing ceremony of "The World of Mugham" will be held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic named after Muslim Magomayev. The winners of the international mugham competition organized within the framework of the festival will be awarded here, and a concert will be presented.

It should be noted that the program of the VI International Mugham Festival "The World of Mugham" this year is distinguished by its richness. Within the framework of the festival, various concerts will be organized in the cities of Baku, Aghjabadi and Shusha.

The music festival will begin on June 18 with concerts by People's Artist Alim Qasimov at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, People's Artist Anvar Sadigov and Honored Artist Emil Afrasiab at the National Conservatory.

Tickets for concerts in Baku will soon go on sale on the iTicket.az website and at the box office.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz