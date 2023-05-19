Newly appointed director of Mugham Center introduced to his team [PHOTOS]

Newly appointed director of the International Mugham Center Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade has been introduced to his team.

According to Azernews, Deputy Culture Minister, People's Artist Murad Huseynov congratulated Sahib Pashazade on his appointment and spoke about the attention and care of the state to mugham art.

In his speech, Advisor to the Culture Minister. Honored Art Worker Jahangir Selimkhanov spoke about Sahib Pashazade's worthy presentation of the Azerbaijani performing arts worldwide.

Sahib Pashazada successfully tours many countries like Turkiye, Morocco, China, Lithuania, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Canada, Japan, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Greece, Georgia, Kazakhstan, etc.

In 2011, Sahib Pashazada was awarded with the title of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan. He is an associate professor of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.He is the first Azerbaijani musician, who has been awarded a medal for high performing skills during a concert program dedicated to the International Day of Peace.

Sahib Pashazade thanked for the trust, emphasizing that the team of the International Mugham Center is dear to his heart. The tar musician have apperead on the center's many times. He took part numerous concert programs and musical projects.

Sahib Pashazade promised to continue his fruitful activity as a director of the center.

The International Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, organizing numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars, and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

Over the past years, the Mugham Center has also successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promoting national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", and "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

The long-standing cooperative relations between the Mugham Centre and international partners are a solid basis for expanding the scope of international cultural ties.

For several years, the International Mugham Centre has successfully cooperated with Hungary.

For the first time, the sides expressed their readiness for cooperation when the International Mugham Center and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum contributes to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

A memorandum of cooperation signed between the International Mugham Centre and the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan is another step in expanding international ties.

The center also takes important steps toward bolstering cultural cooperation with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

