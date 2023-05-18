Gunay Afandiyeva receives Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports [PHOTOS]

18 May 2023 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has received Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov, who visited the organization on the sidelines of the official opening ceremony of the Year of Shusha – the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

During the meeting, Gunay Afandiyeva noted that all Turkic peoples hailed the declaration of the city of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023, Azernews reports.

The president emphasised the importance of events organized by the foundation to promote Shusha city's centuries-old historical heritage and values in the cities of the Turkic world. The large-scale Shusha Days project held in Bursa and Tashkent is also planned to take place in Kazakhstan.

The sides also touched upon the joint measures to study, protect and promote the all-Turkic cultural heritage.

The Kazakh minister praised the foundation's close partnership with Kazakhstan, noting that the organization is always ready to support projects aimed at promoting the country's culture.

The projects implemented by the organization to mark the anniversaries of Abay, Jambyl Jabayev and other prominent literary figures of Kazakhstan were discussed as well. In the near future, the foundation will publish a new book dedicated to Abay.

The meeting was rounded off with an exchange of views on the development of mutual cooperation between the foundation and Kazakhstan, as well as future joint projects.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

