YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites to enjoy Museum Night

16 May 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites the Museum Night attendees to an immersive and thought-provoking journey on May 19.

Inspired by Carl Gustav Jung's famous theory of archetypes, the event is based on the concept of “shadow”. Hence, presented under the slogan “Behind the Shadow”, the event will allow every participant to understand and express himself.

YARAT Centre (1st floor, exhibition hall)

“Black Is the Absolute” performance by Alina Yusupova

21:30 – 22:00

Age restriction: 18+

Multimedia performance by the coding duo RAW

23:00 – 00:00

Age restriction: 18+

YARAT Centre (1st floor, library)

“Circle of Serenity” mandala art therapy by Arzu Suleymanova

18:30 – 19:30

Age restriction: 18+

YARAT Centre (2nd floor, MFR)

“The Mirror of the Soul” workshop by Ramal Kazim

18:00 – 19:00

Age restriction: 18+

Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theatre

Play “Mankurt”

21:30 – 22:30

Age restriction: 18+

Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries (1st floor, exhibition hall)

“Night at the Museum” interactive tour

21:20 – 21:40

21:50 – 22:10

Age restriction: 18+

Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries (2nd floor)

Shakarbura Show

Intellectual game “Club 22”

22:30 – 00:00

Age restriction: 18+

Baku Boulevard (next to the Surakhani Ship Museum)

Live concert by “Call It” (Azerbaijan) and “MokuMoku” (Georgia) bands

00:00 – 02:00

The Museum Night project is supported by the Baku Boulevard Administration, the “iTicket” platform, and the “Meatadore” company.

Admission to all events is free of charge.

Registration is conducted via iTicket.

For more information: 050 246 92 92

