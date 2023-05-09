Jidir duzu (plain) holds openning concert [PHOTOS]

9 May 2023 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

A concert program was presented on May 9 in Jidir Duzu (Plain) as part of the Kharibulbul International Music Festival organized in Shusha city, Azernews reports.

In the concert program, interesting performances were presented by the creative collectives of the countries included in TURKSOY, the Turkic-speaking countries and peoples of the region. Within the concert, the artists presented the musical culture of the countries and regions they represent to the audience.

In addition to Azerbaijan, performances of music groups and performers from Turkiye and Turkmenistan Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Gagauzia Autonomous Territorial Authority of the Republic of Moldova (Gagauz Territory), Uzbekistan, as well as the Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan of Uzbekistan, and Altai, Khakassia, Sakha (Yakutia), Tatarstan, Tiwa Republics of the Russian Federation,, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus were welcomed with interest in the concert.

In the end, the soloists of the Turkic-speaking countries performed the Karabakh composition together.

"Kharibulbul" International Music Festival organized by the Haydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture will continue until May 11. There will be concert programs, exhibitions and various presentations within the framework of the festival.

---

