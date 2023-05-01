Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation premier play based on Kyrgyz writer's work [PHOTOS]

International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has organized a premiere of the play based on Chingiz Aitmatov's story "Mother's Field" at the Azerbaijan National Academic Drama Theater.

The premiere of the play was timed to the 95th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov, the prominent Kyrgyz writer and social and political figure, Azernews reports.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Merahim Farzalibayov is the director of the play staged as a part of cooperation between the Foundation and the Baku Municipal Theater.

Lots of prominent public, cultural, art and literature figures, heads of diplomatic missions, members of parliament and creative young people took part in the premiere of the play.

Additionally, as part of the event, a photo exhibition was organized reflecting Chingiz Aitmatov's meetings with National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, visits to Baku, etc.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva welcomed the guests of the ceremony.

In her speech, she stressed the importance of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev for the entire Turkic world. She outlined the Great Leader's special attention to culture and arts.

"Heydar Aliyev had unique and warm relations with representatives of culture and arts - writers, poets, directors, actors, artists, composers. This attitude was not only limited to Azerbaijan, but also applied to representatives of art from other countries, including the Turkic world. One of them was Chingiz Aitmatov, whose 95th anniversary was celebrated this year. He is the pride of the Kyrgyz people, the great writer of the Turkic world, and a prominent social and political figure," said Gunay Afandiyeva.

The foundation president noted the kinship and sympathy between Heydar Aliyev and Aitmatov, as well as their friendly relations.

Speaking about the activities of the foundation, Gunay Afandiyeva listed the foundation studies and projects, aimed at promoting the rich culture of the Turkic world.

She reminded that in 2018, the foundation celebrated the 90th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov in Azerbaijan.

As part of that event, Kyrgyz artists performed a performance based on Aitmatov's story "Jamila".

Emphasizing that Aitmatov's works are widely recognized at the international level, Gunay Afandiyeva said:

"Mother’s Field is a woman's tragedy, a mother's cry. However, in the face of a mother is the pain, suffering and grief of thousands, millions of mothers. It is the fate of several generations. While talking about these things, our brave sons who sacrificed their lives for Karabakh in the Patriotic War pass before our eyes. At the same time, this play is a tribute to the souls of our heroes. And, of course, it is a dedication to the Mothers who gave them to us."

She expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed to the preparation of the play, the staff of the Baku Municipal Theater, its director Aynur Mukhtarova, and the production director, People's Artist Merahim Farzalibayov.

In his speech, Special Representative of the Kyrgyz President for Special Assignments, Taalatbek Masadykov, stressed that Heydar Aliyev is a great son of the Azerbaijani people and the entire Turkic world.

"We understand the greatness of Heydar Aliyev's personality more over time. Today, we admire this strong-willed personality who influenced the course of history," said Masadykov.

Taalatbek Masadykov noted that the great Kyrgyz writer is one of the most prominent cultural figures of the Turkic world and spoke about his unparalleled contribution to the all-Turkic cultural heritage.

"Aitmatov's creativity has deep roots in the traditions and history of the Kyrgyz people. His works explore universal themes of love, loss and humanity that resonate with readers around the world. Aitmatov had the ability to combine traditional Kyrgyz culture with modern literary forms. Even today, Aitmatov's legacy continues to inspire a new generation of writers and artists, and his influence on Turkic cultural heritage will undoubtedly be passed on to future generations," he added.

The Special Representative expressed his gratitude to Gunay Afandiyeva, as well as to the creative team of the Baku Municipal Theater for organizing the event.

The Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev noted that Great Leader Heydar Aliyev highly appreciated Chingiz Aitmatov as both a writer and an outstanding intellectual. The diplomat outlined that the policies launched by Heydar Aliyev are successfully continued today.

"In Azerbaijan, there is internal stability, strong unity between the people and the government, the economy is strengthening, culture and other areas of public life are developing. Strong fraternal relations have been established between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan during 30 years of diplomatic relations," he said.

Speaking about the story "Mother's Field", the ambassador noted that "Tolgonai, the hero of the work, took courage, spiritual strength and wisdom from Mother Earth during the difficult years of the war."

Kairat Osmonaliev expressed his confidence that this performance will not leave even the most sophisticated spectators indifferent.

Chingiz Aitmatov's daughter Shirin Aitmatova addressed the guests of the event through a video message.

"Aitmatov's narratives were shaped by his experiences of wartime childhood of extreme hardship. He knew of grief and loss firsthand having to hand deliver telegrams to soldiers' families informing of death of fathers, sons and husbands at the war front. He was only 12 years old. Growing up, I thought of my father’s stories as a sort of attempt at incantations to prevent humanity from waging war again after the horrors of the Second World War. Each and every work of Aitmatov shows the resolve of the individual to adhere to moral fortitude, to be kind despite enduring cruelty, to be good in a world of evil, to stay human despite inhumane conditions. Aitmatov was brought up by his mother Nagima who raised four children alone in a Kyrgyz village after the arrest and execution of Chingiz Aitmatov's statesman father Torekul Aitmatov during the Stalinist repressions of 1937-38. The stoicism and hardships of Nagima are lamented through each female protagonist in Aitmatov's work. The еmpathy that the writer found for the hardships and inequalities that women faced, I believe, come from the deepest gratitude to his mother Nagima who had done the unthinkable, raised four children in dire poverty, children who had all grown to become respected leaders of the Kyrgyz society," said in the video message.

The speakers expressed their gratitude to the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, as well as the Baku Municipal Theater and everyone involved in the organization of this large-scale event, for fulfilling the important mission of promoting Turkic culture and heritage.

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Husniyya Murvetova played the main character of the story – Tolgonai.

Chingiz Aitmatov's work was translated into Azerbaijani by Teymur Elchin. Honored artist Samaya Sadigova, actors Rashad Kasamanli, Tural Ahmad, Namig Javadov, Elchin Muradov, Ulviyya Rza, Ismayil Atakishiyev, Zulfiyya Mammadova, Gunel Gamidova, Aynur Abbasova, Arzu Aghayeva took part in the theater production, which immediately won the hearts of the spectators.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz